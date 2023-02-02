‘We Installed Them, We Will Succeed Them’ – Tinubu Takes Swipe At Buhari Govt Again

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has again expressed confidence about winning the 2023 election.

Tinubu during his speech at the APC presidential campaign rally on Thursday in Osogbo, Osun State took a swipe at the government of President Muhammadu Buhari while expressing confidence in becoming the next Nigerian leader in 2023 despite the opposition against his candidature.

According to the former Lagos State Governor, the current administration wants to cause discomfort but notwithstanding, he would win the February 25 presidential election.

Tinubu boasted that they brought in the incumbent administration and would succeed it in 2023.

The APC flagbearer said, “Nobody smash the seed from a palm nut by being gentlemanly. We are not bastards. We were the ones that put them there and we will be the ones to succeed them.

“If you say you want to frustrate us, we have come a long way and no matter what you do, we will remain steadfast. We are grateful for the way you trooped out for us.”

Naija News recalls this is not the first time Tinubu would be calling out the APC-led federal government in recent times over some of its policies particularly as touching the 2023 elections.

Last week in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Tinubu had said the new naira policy (and the attendant scarcity) as well as the lingering fuel scarcity are part of the ploy by some people to sabotage the 2023 general election and prevent him from winning.