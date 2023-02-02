Watch Heartbreaking Videos Of Frustrated Nigerians Stranded At Various Banks Across Country Amidst New Notes Scarcity

Nigerians are in anguish and frustration due to the new banknotes scarcity that have led to many difficulties, especially in making bank transactions and withdrawals.

This is coming weeks after the Central Bank Of Nigeria, (CBN) announced a change in some Naira notes, citing security concerns, hoarding of currency, and an escalation of cybercrimes as reasons for the change.

Following the scarcity of new Naira notes, Nigerians who are unable to use other means of transactions and are made to queue for hours, have taken their frustrations to their various banks.

Naija News understands that the scarcity of the new notes is coming during an acute shortage/hike of petrol.

The videos that surfaced on social media capture Nigerians in various banks seen expressing their frustration from their inability to get money kept in their accounts.

Watch the video gathered by this platform below;

CBN Extended Old Notes Deadline

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) extended the deadline for the exchange of old Naira notes by 10 days.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, in a statement on Sunday says it has the permission of President Muhmammadu Buhari to effect the extension.

Emefiele stated that, so far CBN has collected 1.9 trillion and is left with 900 billion to achieve effective implementation of policy.

According to the apex bank chief, the extension, ‘a 7-day grace period’ was as a result of measures put in place to ease the scarcity.