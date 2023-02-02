Viral Imo Student Proposes Juicy Offer After Polytechnic Puts Bounty On Her

Ogechi Okoroafor, the student of Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, Imo State, who went viral for attributing her graduation to God and her private parts, has proposed to surrender herself for a price after the institution put a bounty on her.

Naija News earlier reports that institution in reaction to the video, issued a statement, promising to investigate the matter and mete out sanctions on the lady if found guilty.

It was also alleged that the school had offered a sum of 500,000 Naira to anyone willing to provide valuable information on her whereabouts.

Reacting to the development, Okoroafor released another video offering to surrender her location and information about her whereabouts to anyone willing to share the amount the institution is offering with her.

According to Okoroafor, interested persons who would be willing to go through with the deal should private message her.

Watch the video below:

It Was A Slip Of Tongue- Ogechi’s Lawyer Pleads

Meanwhile, Ogechi’s lawyer, In a letter to the institution said she suffered a slip of the tongue as she wanted to say her father and God helped her to graduate from the Polytechnic.

The letter read: “We are solicitors to OKEREAFOR OGECHI SHARON, our Client under our Pro Bono (Free Legal Services) on whose behalf we write this memo to you.

“We are aware that she will be facing the school disciplinary panel this morning and we wish to use this medium to express our confidence that the panel will carry out their duties in compliance with the principles of fair hearing, good conscience and natural justice devoid of harassment, intimidation and threats.

“We have met and discussed with our Client and evidence before us shows that she has no intention to defame the character, standard and integrity of the institution. In her words, what happened in the said viral video was a slip of tongue as a result of her uncontrollable ecstasy over her graduation. Her intended words were ‘God and Pupsy’ (Not P*ssy) in appreciation of the almighty God and her Dad. It is clear, therefore, that she had no intention whatsoever to use such a ‘foul word’ in the said viral video to cajole or blackmail the institution as no lecturer or name of the institution was mentioned or referred to in the said viral video.

“Our lawyers are already on the ground at the institution now to follow up the proceedings at the panel against any form of intimidation or harassment.”