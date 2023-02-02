UNIPORT Says Atiku Is Not Allowed To Campaign On Campus

The presidential candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, would not conduct his Rivers campaign at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

Earlier, reports went viral that the governor of Rivers state, Nyemsom Wike ordered that the state’s football stadium should not be released for Atiku’s campaign council.

Afterward, reports also went viral that the campaign council has secured the premises of UNIPORT for the mega rally.

In contrast to the earlier reports, the federally owned tertiary institution debunked ever permitting the campaign council to hold a presidential campaign rally at the campus. Hence, UNIPORT declared the report as false.

To debunk the report, UNIPORT’s public relations representative, Dr. Sam Kpenu, issued a statement on Thursday insisting that the university is not a political ground.

The statement read: “Management has not authorized any political campaign rally at the University. The University is not a political ground for political campaigns

“We are not contemplating releasing its facility to the Atiku Campaign Council.

“The Public is, therefore, called upon to discountenance this deliberate falsehood aimed at tarnishing the towering reputation of the University as it is simply a figment of the imagination of the author.

“The Institution warns the originator of this falsehood to desist forthwith or face the wrath of the law. Meanwhile, this issue has been reported to law enforcement agencies for appropriate action”.