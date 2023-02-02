Udom Is A Small Boy: Tinubu Given 7-Days Ultimatum To Apologize Or Face Legal Action

Some socio-cultural groups in Akwa Ibom, State, Afigh Iwaad Ekid, Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance and Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio have berated the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu over derogatory remarks against the governor of the state, Udom Emmanuel.

The groups opined that Tinubu does not deserve the votes of the Akwa Ibom people and gave him seven days to apologize or face legal consequences.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu, during his presidential campaign rally in Uyo on Monday, had referred to Governor Emmanuel as a ‘small boy’ who lives in his (Tinubu) backyard in Lagos.

He said, “That Boy (Udom) wey de call himself Governor, tell him enough is enough! He lives in my backyard in Lagos, If no be say we be one, I would have driven him home. You see that mansion he is living, I would just put lizards, pigeons and scorpions inside.“

Reacting, Governor Udom lamented that Tinubu disrespected the people of Akwa Ibom after enjoying access to state facilities for his rally.

He subsequently appealed to residents of the state to ignore the utterances from the former governor.

However, the socio-cultural groups, in their separate statements made available to journalists in Uyo on Wednesday, condemned the verbal attacks on the governor and Akwa Ibom people in general.

The president of the Apex Ekid socio-cultural organization, Afigh Iwaad Ekid, Etiene Bob fumed over Tinubu’s decision to ignore his manifesto and resort to personal attacks and smear campaign.

He, however, urged other candidates to make their campaigns issue based to avoid heating up the polity.

“We do not expect a statesman like Tinubu to talk carelessly like an Agbero who lacks decorum. He should thank the governor for having a liberal mind and peaceful nature for even releasing the state facility for him.

“Politicians all over the country should face their manifesto content and not personal abuses. Tinubu calling the governor a small boy that lives in his backyard shows his level of lunacy and character. He will not have vote in Akwa Ibom, if what he did here was to be in Lagos he wouldn’t have gone out of that stadium, that shows that our youths are well-behaved and calm.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance, Stephen Abia gave Tinubu Seven days ultimatum to retract his statement and apologize to the governor or face legal action.

He said, “We consider as worrisome, the threat to the life of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State in the shabby outburst by Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We also take serious exception to such unwarranted, unfortunate, and uncontrollable height of vituperation by Mr. Tinubu on our State and people as the Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, without mincing words, is the face of Akwa Ibom.”

In another statement, the International President of Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio Akparawa James Edet, said Tinubu’s statement was capable of inciting strife between Ibibios and their Yoruba brethren with whom they have cohabited for decades without any rancour.