Tinubu Meets Ooni Of Ife, Other Traditional Rulers At Osun Ahead Of APC Rally – [Photos]

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, visited Osun State on Thursday for their campaign rally.

Naija News understand that electorates in the state, supposedly supporters of the APC, thronged Freedom Park in Osogbo, the state capital, to welcome the presidential hopeful and his campaign train.

Upon their arrival, Tinubu, Shettima and other top APC chieftains headed to Ebunoluwa International school, where they met with the Osun traditional rulers led by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Meanwhile, other state citizens, including APC political groups from across LGAs, were awaiting the party’s flagbearer at the main venue.

Recall that Osun State is currently governed by Governor Ademola Adeleke, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain.

The video below shows Tinubu’s arrival at Ebunoluwa International school to meet with the Osun traditional rulers.

See more photos below: