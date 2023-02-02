This Is Mischievous – INEC Makes U-Turn, Denies Admitting To Over-Voting In Osun Guber Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied admitting that there was over-voting during the July 16, 2022 governorship election in Osun State.

This comes after its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Osun, Dr Mutiu Agboke, in a viral video admitted to over-voting during the election leading to the sacking of Governor Ademola Adeleke by the state’s election tribunal.

Agboke during his visit to Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi in Iwo on Tuesday explained the workings of the BVAS machines.

He was, however, reported by some media outfits as saying the BVAS machines were used or manipulated by some INEC staff and politicians to commit over-voting during the governorship election in Osun.

Reacting to the video, the Head of the Department, Voter Education, Publicity, and Inclusivity in the INEC office in Osun, Mr Adewale Francis, stated that the over-voting statement credited to Agboke was incorrect and mischievous.

“The attention of the Osun State office of INEC has been drawn to media reports that the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Mutiu Agboke, purportedly said that there was over-voting during the election.

“The report is incorrect and mischievous.

“The REC only explained the efficacy of the Biomodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) as a device for the accreditation of voters when he visited the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi.

“Any extrapolation to the contrary is outside the context of the statement and should be disregarded.

“We implore the media to always verify their source of information before publication,’’ he stated.