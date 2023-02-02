Tension As Terrorist Claims To Acquire N10 Million New Notes

Nigerians in the last few weeks have been battling to acquire the new naira notes following the deadline of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for swapping.

In an effort to evade losing their hard-earned money, Nigerians across the country have stormed banks and ATMs to acquire the new naira note.

The scarce note has seen POS agents exploit Nigerians who are in search of new notes.

However, at the time Nigerians thought the new note is scarce, a notorious terrorist leader, Machalla Baleri in a viral video was spotted flaunting the new naira notes.

According to Punch, Baleri in the video released on Wednesday claimed that he has enough of the new naira notes, despite reports of scarcity.

The terrorist who spoke in the Hausa language in the two minutes, twenty seconds video clip, claimed he had up to N10 million of the new naira notes.

He added that he had enough new naira notes to purchase more weapons.

New Naira: ICPC Comes Down Heavy On Sellers, Arrests Twitter User

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has apprehended an Abuja-based Twitter user, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, with the handle @SimisolaGold for offering to sell new naira notes on social media.

The arrest was made after the agency received intelligence report about the deed of the suspect.

Although, Omoseyin was yet to mention other members of the syndicate, she was cooperating with investigation.