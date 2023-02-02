Taiwo Awoniyi Slams Fan For Calling Him Premier League Flop

Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniy has slammed a fan for describing him as a Premier League flop.

Taiwo Awoniy joined Nottingham Forest from Union Berlin for a transfer fee worth €20.50 million on July 1, 2022.

After six months at the City Ground, the Nigerian international has scored just five goals in 19 games in all competitions.

Naija News recalls that the 25-year-old Nigerian striker spent about six seasons at Liverpool without participating in any first-team football.

After his failed stint at Liverpool, Awoniyi signed with Union Berlin of the Bundesliga, appearing 65 times and tallying 25 goals.

His performance in Germany encouraged Nottingham Forest to sign him last summer to help them compete in the Premier League.

Taiwo Awoniy’s four goals in 18 Premier League games so far this season have helped to keep Nottingham Forest in the 13th spot on the league table with 21 points in 20 games. He is currently sidelined with an injury.

Amidst his fitness issues, Twitter user Mavs69 @Mr_jb_Maverick, tagged Awoniyi, Claudio Pizzaro, and Emmanuel Dennis as Premier League flops.

The Twitter user tweeted, “Did you forget or intentionally omitted Kezmam, Claudio Pizzaro, Emmanuel Dennis, Taiwo Awoniyi and the others that came with higher reputations flopped heavily? The EPL is different in terms of pace and space and you know it, stop being a hypocrite.”

In response to the tweet, Awoniyi slammed the Twitter user for his ignorance of football and lack of comprehension.

The football star wrote: “I hope some people can be well informed or educated on what’s football, especially Nigeria (sic).

“I believe it will help, so most people won’t just come here and just put up a tweet anyhow.

“Unfortunately the well-educated also have sides and favouritism. That’s why will (sic) end up missing d [World] Cup.”