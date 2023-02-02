She Had No Choice – Kate Henshaw Reacts As Lady Strips In Access Bank Hall

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has reacted to a viral video of an agitated young lady who went topless in a banking hall while requesting the release of her funds and the immediate closure of her account.

In the video, the lady who spoke in Yoruba language disclosed that her children were unable to go to school because she could not access the funds in her account.

The incident which occurred in Access Bank hall had the woman wearing only a brassiere at the upper part of her body while fuming over her predicament.

Translating from Yoruba to English, she yelled: “Close my account, I’m not using it again. My kids didn’t go to school yesterday; I’m not using again.”

Reacting to video via her Twitter account, Kate Henshaw urged netizens to desist from sharing the video.

According to her, the lady had no choice but to take off her cloth in a bid to get her money.

She wrote: “Pls don’t share that lady’s video..

“She had no choice but to strip herself to get her own money because of Meffy and his cohorts..

We have a choice ..to cover her nakedness at least.. pls..”