Rodrigo: Leeds United Lose Their Highest Goalscorer For Two Months

Rodrigo, a forward for Leeds United, could be out for up to two months due to an ankle injury.

The club has revealed that Rodrigo underwent surgery for a bone and ligament injury sustained during Saturday’s FA Cup victory over Accrington Stanley.

With 12 goals so far this season, the 31-year-old Spanish international who moved to the team from Valencia for £26 million in August 2020, is the team’s top scorer.

A statement from Leeds United read: “The medical team at Thorp Arch are confident that Rodrigo will return to play by the end of March”.

With 10 of Leeds’ 26 goals so far this season, Rodrigo is the Premier League’s fifth-highest scorer overall.

Coach Jesse Marsch’s team will travel to Nottingham Forest on Sunday to continue their fight against relegation. They are in the 15th spot in the Premier League standings, one point above the danger zone.

Meanwhile, the manager of Leicester City, Brendan Rodgers, has disclosed how near he came to completing the £20 million transfer of Leeds winger Jack Harrison.

The 26-year-old midfielder was having a physical on Tuesday when Harrison and Rodgers met at the Foxes’ practice facility; however, the trade was canceled.

During Leicester City’s press conference ahead of the Premier League game against Aston Villa on Saturday, coach Rodgers said: “It was surprising [Harrison] was going to be available and then it got as far as it did, having met and spoken with the player.”