PDP Fixes Date For Kano Presidential Campaign Rally

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced that it will hold its presidential campaign rally in Kano State on February 9, 2023.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of Media and Publicity Committee, (Local Organizing Committee), Atiku Presidential Campaign Rally, Dr. Sule Yau Sule, made this known to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

Sule stated that the proposed February 9 rally was designed to be the mother of all rallies which would further shows the love and support the people of Kano has for the PDP presidential candidate.

He disclosed that going by the strategic nature of Kano in the nation’s politics, the opposition PDP was planning a very big rally.

Sule said Atiku would be in the state to tell the people, and indeed, Nigerians, what PDP has to offer and explain to them how he is going to turn things around and offer good leadership.

He said: “Our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will be coming to Kano on February 9. He is coming to tell Kano people, and indeed, Nigerians, what PDP has to offer.

“He is coming to talk to the people, he is fit and strong to talk and discuss with the people. He will explain to Nigerians how he is going to turn things around and offer good leadership.

“Please, come and see for yourself whether Atiku will be someone that will come, dance and go, without speaking! Atiku Abubakar, our next President, Insha Allah, will come, walk, speak and even dance more than those who danced without saying a word.”