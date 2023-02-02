PDP Crisis: ‘No Regrets’ – Dan Orbih Reacts As Supreme Court Backs Obaseki

The National Vice-Chairman, South-South of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dan Orbih, has reacted to the judgement of the Supreme Court on crisis surrounding candidates of Edo PDP for the 2023 elections.

Naija News reports that the Supreme Court had on Wednesday rejected Orbih’s faction and backed the PDP primaries conducted by the Governor Godwin Obaseki faction, authenticating the candidates for the upcoming election.

In a statement on Thursday, Orbih called for calm of all members of the Legacy Group and all party members in the state.

He described the long-drawn struggle in the party in the state as “a patriotic fight for internal democracy, justice, inclusiveness, equity, and a better state.”

He said he had no regrets for insisting that “the principles of the party’s constitution and the interest of the majority of its members are respected and institutionalized through a fair and transparent democratic process.”

The PDP chieftain thanked all members of the Legacy Group for their “unwavering commitment to true democracy, justice, fairness and the progress of the party”, adding that “the fruits of your just struggle will manifest in due course.”

“We cannot bow to despondency or surrender to the whims of those who have abused the trust of the people through their obvious tyrannical tendencies”, he urged.

The PDP chieftain said, “A lot of water has passed under the bridge; God knows what transpired. For our supported candidates and our dear leaders, you have done very well to defend the party. I am inspired by your unwavering commitment to fairness and true democracy. Trust me, You will never walk alone. I am with you.”