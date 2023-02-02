Paul Onuachu: Southampton Coach Hails New Signing

Paul Onuachu, a recent addition to Southampton, will pose challenges for defenders in the Premier League, according to the club’s manager Nathan Jones.

Paul Onuachu became Southampton’s fifth addition when he transferred from Jupiler Pro League champions Genk to the Premier League club in January on a three-and-a-half year, £18 million contract.

On the final day of the transfer window, the 6 feet 7 inches Nigerian striker joined the club, following the arrival of Kamaldeen Sulemana, James Bree, Mislav Orsic, and Charly Alcaraz.

Onuachu led the Belgian Premier League in scoring this season with 17 goals in 22 games for Genk. In 134 games for the Belgian team, he scored 85 goals in total.

After sealing his move to Southampton, the club’s manager Jones, said: “Paul is a significant signing for us and completes what has been an extremely positive month in terms of recruitment.

“He’s a handful to play against, has got a tremendous record throughout his career and he’s also someone who brings great experience with him, so he’ll be a really positive addition to the squad.”

Onuachu, who has participated in 16 games for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and scored three goals, could make his Premier League debut in the colours of Southampton when they take on Brentford on Saturday.

Before joining the Premier League club, the Nigerian international helped Genk to win the Belgian Cup. His performance in Belgium earned him the top scorer award and Ebony Shoes.

However, the former Midtjylland striker will have a difficult job rescuing Southampton, who are presently 20th in the English Premier League, out of relegation.