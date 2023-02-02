Nigerian Army Begins 2023 Recruitment (See Details And Apply)

The Nigerian Army has commenced its 2023 recruitment exercise for qualified and interested persons to join the force.

According to a statement on Thursday from the headquarters of the Nigerian Army, the current recruitment is for Direct Short Service Commission Course 27/2023.

The statement urged all interested persons to apply online not later than 14th March 2023.

The statement added that the recruitment process is entirely free and urged members of the public to beware of fraudsters.

“This is to inform the general public that the online application for Direct Short Service Commission Course 27/2023 has commenced. All applications must be submitted online not later than 14 March 2023,” the statement reads.

Interested persons should visit http://recruitment.army.mil.ng to apply.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

All applicants must satisfy the following conditions:

a. Be a Nigerian as defined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

b. Be a male or female between the ages of 20 and 30 years. Medical consultants could be between 25 – 40 years of age by May 2023.

c. Be medically, mentally and physically fit according to NA standards.

d. Be recommended and attested to his/her good character by at least 2 recognizable referees who are either a Local Government Chairman/Secretary or an officer of the Armed Forces not below the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and equivalent or an Assistant Commissioner of Police and above who must hail from the applicant’s state of origin. Passport photographs of referees must be affixed to the letter of attestation.

e. Applicants must submit a letter of Attestation from their former institutions.

f. Measure in height at least 1.68m (for males) and 1.65m (for females).

g. Must not have been convicted by any court of law. Military personnel applying must be free from any disciplinary case and endorsed by the applicant’s Commanding Officer/Commander.

h. Possess at least a first degree with not less than Second Class Lower Division or HND (where applicable) of not less than Lower Credit from any accredited institution of learning.

i. Possess valid birth certificate endorsed by the National Population Commission, Hospital or Local Government Council or valid age declaration.

j. Possess a valid certificate of state of origin.

k. Applicants must possess NYSC discharge certificate or valid exemption certificate as appropriate.

l. Graduates with professional qualifications must be duly registered by relevant regulating bodies recognized by Nigerian Laws at the commencement of cadet training.

m. Only post secondary academic credentials obtained from 2013 to date will be considered.

n. Applicants must present valid contact addresses and telephone numbers of parents/guardians and Next of Kin as appropriate.

o. Candidates must not have any bodily inscriptions or tattoos.

p. Candidates must tender all original copies of educational certificates (primary to post secondary).

q. Service personnel must present valid military identity cards and letters of recommendations by their Commanding Officers/Commanders. They must also present valid letter(s) of their respective Service sponsorship to tertiary academic institutions (where applicable). Additionally, they must have served for a period of not less than 5 years in the unit.

r. Candidates must not belong to any cult/society/fraternity.

s. Candidates with ability to swim will have added advantage.