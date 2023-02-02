New Naira Note Scarcity: This Is Completely A Sabotage – Joe Igbokwe Fumes After Being Stranded In Lagos

As Nigerians groan over the scarcity of the new Naira notes, the former Lagos State spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe has alleged that some persons are keen to sabotage the forthcoming general elections.

The APC chieftain made this known after he was left stranded without the new notes despite going to the bank by himself on Thursday.

Expressing his disappointment, Igbokwe, in a video shared on his social media page, Facebook, queried the reasons why most of the big banks have no new money while some particular banks is giving out money.

He further questioned the fate of the average Nigerian during this hard time, saying people in charge, as a matter of urgency, must do the needful.

He said for the fact that this is happening as the general elections draws near, means that some persons are behind it.

He said: “This is completely sabotage, why is there a new notes scarcity days to election, people in charge must treat this as a matter of urgency.”

He continued: “Who is doing this, was this not planned? if you know you are going to collect one trillion, you should have produced more than one trillion naira. What is happening, this is sabotage and we will not take it.”