Naira Swap: ‘Nobody In Nigeria’s History Has Surpassed Atiku In Vote-Buying’ – Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is the most corrupt politician in the history of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Fani-Kayode made the allegation during an interview on Channels TV, stating Atiku has a long history of vote-buying in Nigeria’s electoral practice.

This comes after Atiku urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) not heed to the pressure of politicians to further extend the Naira swap deadline after February 10.

Atiku alleged that some persons in power were trying to take advantage of a possible extension by the CBN to rig the 2023 general elections in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Vice President said any attempt to extend the deadline might likely distort the objective of the policy in the first instance.

Fani-Kayode Speaks

Reacting, Fani-Kayode opines that nobody in the history of Nigeria has engaged in vote-buying and corruption like Atiku.

The APC chieftain added that the PDP has already masterminded plots to induce voters with money via mobile app ahead of the general elections.

He said: “Nobody in the history of Nigeria has indulged in vote buying and more corruption than Atiku Abubakar in every election he has ever run.

“Secondly, Atiku is saying this because he knows what his party is trying to do. They plan to send money to people on the app throughout the election period. We are saying that they should stop pretending not to be the biggest cheats, lairs, and thieves in the history of Nigeria.”