‘Little Opportunity To Rule, You Started Misbehaving’ – Tinubu Slams Adeleke

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has slammed the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, for creating unrest in the state.

Naija News reports that the former governor of Lagos State hit Adeleke on Thursday at the APC rally in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, stating that the APC administration of Gboyega Oyetola would soon return to continue its good work.

Recall the Osun election petition tribunal in a judgement delivered on January 27 sacked Adeleke citing issues of over-voting in some polling units and declared Oyetola as the winner of the election.

In his remarks at the APC rally, Tinubu accused the PDP candidate of causing unrest in Osun and misbehaving over the little opportunity he is given to rule.

He said: “They were given little opportunity to rule for some months and they started misbehaving, killing, and creating unrest in Osun state”

Highlighting his plans for the state, Tinubu said he would support Osun to be a manufacturing and tourism paradise.

He said: “You have fertile soil, abundant mineral resources, and a rich culture and history capable of attracting tourists from across the world.

“A vote for me is a vote to develop all parts of this state and this country. Rural areas will not be forgotten but will be developed to support more economic activities and create better lives for the people.

“At the same time, our growing urban population, you city boys, will enjoy decent jobs and a living wage.”