Kennedy Boboye Debunks Links With Wikki Tourists Coaching Job

Former Akwa United head coach Kennedy Boboye has refuted reports that he could be named the new head coach of Nigeria Professional Football League club Wikki Tourists.

After recording just one point in four games, the former Wikki Tourists coach Kabiru Dogo resigned on Tuesday, leaving the Wikki managerial position vacant.

While confirming the exit of Dogo, the management of the struggling club named Abdullah Adamu as the team’s interim head coach.

Following Dogo’s resignation, there have been reports associating the former head coach of Plateau United and the Sunshine Stars, Boboye, with the Wikki Tourists job.

The reports were said to be amplified by tweets from NPFL journalist Taye Hassan on Wednesday.

Boboye, however, shot down the claims, saying, “Anything you guys see, just conclude with it, I have been hearing this thing since yesterday (Tuesday, January 31).”

In 2016, Boboye took over as Plateau United’s manager, and he helped the team win one top-flight championship. In 2019, he was appointed the manager of Nigeria’s Akwa United, and he guided the team to its lone top-flight triumph.

Naija News recalls that Boboye’s tenure with Sunshine Stars ended in 2015. Two years afterward, he won the league with Plateau United in 2017 and then with Akwa United in 2021 before leaving the club the following year.