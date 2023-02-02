I Was Never Tinubu’s Puppet, Slave – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said he was never a puppet to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, while he was the governor of Lagos State.

Fashola disclosed that he only consulted with Tinubu because “of his experience”, stressing that he was also not an errand boy or slave to his predecessor.

Naija News reports that the former governor of Lagos stated this during an interview with Morayo Afolabi-Brown, a talk show moderator, on Wednesday on Instagram Live.

He said: “When I was governor I realized that someone sat in my chair for eight years, that person is still alive, that person has had time to reflect, that person would have made mistakes and I told myself if I wanted to succeed I shouldn’t learn from my own mistakes I should learn from his experience.”

Meanwhile, the minister has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to review its naira redesign policy because Nigerians are hurting and suffering.

He asserted that in the process of policy implementation, there are lapses that will be spotted, stressing that the best thing is to correct them in the interest of Nigerians.

Fashola commended the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, for fighting for Nigerians when he expressed concern about the scarcity of the new notes.

The minister, therefore, sympathised with Nigerians over the new naira note scarcity and called on the CBN to listen to the yearnings of the people.