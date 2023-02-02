Fresh Trouble For Atiku As Two PDP Governors Set To Dump Him Days To 2023 Election

Two strong Governors are reportedly set to dump the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar just a few days before the February 25 election.

The two Governors are different from the G5 Governors who have already declared they are not working for Atiku’s ambition except the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu resigns and is replaced by a southerner.

This development was made known by the national chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali, while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, January 31.

Alkali made the revelation while reacting to Atiku’s claims that he was in talks with the NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso for support during the forthcoming election.

The NNPP Chairman told Atiku to put his house in order and stop dreaming that Kwankwaso would step down for him.

Categorically, Alkali stated that Kwankwaso was not in any discussion for an alliance with Atiku.

“Five governors are not with Atiku. These governors are coming from powerful states. The two others have been sending messages that they will not support Atiku.

“We thought that anyone contesting an election should put his house together. We left the PDP because we knew it would implode. It is not the same party as yesterday. In the next one week, some will leave the PDP,” Alkali said.