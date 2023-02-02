Court Dissolves Ganduje’s Daughter’s Marriage

The marriage between Asiya Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and her husband, Inuwa Uba has been dissolved by a Sharia Court through Islamic means.

Naija News recalls that Asiya who is a daughter of the Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje had through her counsel Ibrahim Aliyu prayed the court to dissolve her marriage because she is fed up and is also ready to return the sum of N50,000 received as dowry.

Responding through his counsel the respondent said the claim of the plaintiff is beyond the issue of dowry alone and argued that Asiya held some properties belonging to him.

The plaintiff also submitted that his wife filed her claim for divorce alone.

Delivering the judgement on Thursday, the trial judge, Mallam Abdullahi Haliru, said the evidence adduced during the cause of trial proved that the plaintiff received the sum of N50,000.

According to him, the court gave the judgment based on what is supposed to be the basis of the marriage, which is the dowry.

The Judge ordered Asiya to return the sum of N50,000 dowry.

Addressing the court after the judgement, the counsel to the respondent, Umar, prayed the court to supply him with records of the proceeding, and indicated his intention to approach the Upper court to test the analysis of the judgement.