Buhari Meets Key Northern Elders Over Tinubu’s Presidential Bid

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with some Northern Elders over the presidential ambition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the APC Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) made this known in a tweet via its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The President met with the key Northern elders at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday afternoon.

The APC campaign council said the purpose of the meeting was to ensure that the Northern region massively vote for Tinubu in the forthcoming presidential election scheduled to hold on February 25.

The tweet reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari Has Met Key Northern Elders To Ensure That The Region Massively Vote For Asiwaju Bola Tinubu On The 25th Of This Month.”

However, the details of the meeting has not been released as of the time of filing this report.

Desperate Tinubu Ready To Throw Buhari ‘Under The Bus’ – Atiku’s Aide

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has accused Tinubu of pretending to be on the side of the people by criticising and distancing himself from the administration of President Buhari.

The former vice president said the APC candidate is desperately trying to attack the failed policies of the present administration which he had vigorously defended since 2015.

Recall that Tinubu, who had days back slammed the Buhari government for the redesigning of the naira notes and fuel scarcity, had on Tuesday in Calabar fired the present administration for failing to fix the exchange rate.

Reacting in a statement through his special assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said Tinubu has thrown Buhari under the bus in his failed and desperate quest for power.