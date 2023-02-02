2023: We Will Fight You – El-Rufai Threatens Aso Rock ‘Cabals’

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai on Thursday noted they are not afraid of the ‘cabals’ in the Aso-Rock.

This is coming after El-Rufai claimed that some elements in the presidential villa are working against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

El-Rufai in an interview on Channels TV said the elements had their preferred presidential aspirant, but he was defeated by Tinubu in the APC presidential primaries.

He further stated that those people who have a preferred aspirant are hiding behind President Muhammadu Buhari to pursue their interests.

El-Rufai said, “I believe there are elements in the villa who want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their way; they had their candidate. Their candidate did not win the primaries.

“They are trying to get us to lose the election, and they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right.”

The Kaduna State Governor, in a yet-to-be-fully released interview with BBC Hausa on Thursday, said they are not afraid of the powers in the Aso Rock.

He said, “Respecting people is not fear, I swear we don’t fear anyone in this country, so we are not fearful, we respectful but if you show us you are not an elder, I swear we will fight you.”