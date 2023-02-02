Atiku: Labour Party Reacts To Peter Obi’s Reception At Adamawa Rally

The Labour Party has reacted to the reception given to its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, during his campaign rally in Adamawa State during the week.

Naija News reports that Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, were in Yola, Adamawa’s capital city on Tuesday to solicit support ahead of the forthcoming presidential election.

The duo were received by a number of electorates at the venue of the rally.

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, hails from Adamawa State.

In a terse statement on its official Twitter page on Wednesday evening, Labour Party described the large turnout of supporters of its presidential candidate at the Adamawa campaign rally as unbelievable.

The party expressed hope that with the development, a new Nigeria is possible, stating that the venue of the rally in Atiku’s homestate was filled with supporters known as Obidients.

The party insisted it would take over power from the ruling party via the election.

The tweet reads: “Unbelievable! Adamawa is fully OBIDIENT. Peter Obi is shaking everywhere here at Numan, Adamawa State. The front and back view is filled with human beings.

“Thank you Adamawa people for the massive show of love. We are taken over our country. A New Nigeria Is Possible.”