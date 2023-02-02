2023: Sultan, CAN, Tell Nigerians How To Vote

Words of caution have gone out from the Sultan of Sokoto and the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar; and the President, of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh on how Nigerians should conduct themselves during the 2023 general elections.

The two religious leaders urged Nigerians to vote peacefully, avoid sentiments and follow their conscience in voting for candidates in the 2023 general elections.

They cautioned against being allowed to be used to manipulate the entire electoral process.

The call was made in Abuja on Wednesday at the 5th Annual Peace Conference and General Assembly of the Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace with the theme ‘Religion and ethnicity: Safeguarding the 2023 general elections.’

Represented by the Director of Administration, NSCIA, Zubairu Usman, the Sultan told Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) and remember they are first Nigerians before any other thing.

He said, “We are first Nigerians before anything else. So, Nigerians should go and get their PVCs, conduct themselves peacefully, go to the polling units on election days and vote with wisdom and according to their conscience.”

On his part, the CAN Chairman who was represented by Most Rev. Benebo Fubara-Manuel, said the Christian umbrella body has no preferred candidate even though it has an objection to the same-faith ticket.

He emphasized the need to properly manage the religious, ethnic, and other differences in Nigeria by respecting the country’s plurality.

He said, “Individuals will vote according to their consciences. Vote the person that God has placed in your heart as the leader of the country even when CAN says no to the same-faith ticket.

“CAN hasn’t said no to our consciences. It is only saying to us; listen to your God. Look at the country and its economy, and find the best leader.

“Why did CAN say no to the same-faith ticket? It is to ease the tension to make sure that political parties play in such a way that we, as a nation, can be able to manage our diverse religious and ethnic consciousness.”