2023: Shehu Sani Reacts To Wike’s Revocation Of Campaign Venue For Atiku

Former Senator Representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has tackled the River State Governor, Nyesome Wike, over the revocation of the campaign venue for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News earlier reported that the Wike-led government disapproved the Adoki Amasiaemeka Stadium, Igwurita Ali, Ikwerre Local Government Area, for use by Atiku.

Atiku and his campaign train are scheduled to hold a rally at the venue on February 11, 2023.

A statement from the state government on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of approval given to the former Vice-President.

PDP had gotten approval for the use of the venue a couple of weeks ago, though with the condition that the government would access the venue 48 hours before the electioneering event.

However, in a letter dated January 31, 2023, that was addressed to the Director General of the Atiku campaign organisation and Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Rivers State Commissioner of Sports, Barrister Christopher Green, said intelligence revealed that Atiku campaign organisation was collaborating with the governorship candidate of APC, Arch.

Reacting to the development via Twitter, Shehu Sani described the situation as unfortunate, stressing that the limitation of power is for a short time.

He tweeted: “The River State revocation of the approval earlier granted for Atiku Abubakar Presidential rally in Port Harcourt is unfortunate. The limitation of power is that it’s transient.”