2023: El-Rufai Reveals Region Peter Obi Will Win

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Thursday said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi can not win in the northern part of Nigeria.

Speaking ahead of the presidential election, El-Rufai said Obi can only expect significant votes from the southeast and south-south.

According to El-Rufai, Obi does not stand a chance of winning the 2023 presidential election without the northern states.

El-Rufai during an interview on TVC on Thursday said, “We are ahead. How can Peter Obi win any election? Peter Obi is polling one per cent in Sokoto; two per cent in Katsina; five per cent in Kano. That’s where the votes are. All states are not equal.

“The fact that you’re doing 70 per cent in Anambra state does not mean somebody doing 10 per cent in Kano is not better than you. Kano is four million votes that actually happen. The number of votes in Anambra is the size of one local government area in Kaduna state. So, all states are not equal.

“If you poll states and you make them equal, yes, Peter Obi will sweep the south-eastern states; he will do well in south-south; where else? He’s not polling well in the southwest other than a drop in the ocean in Lagos. He’s polling in the Christian enclaves in the north — he’s polling well — but how many are they?

“Peter Obi cannot win the election. He doesn’t have the number of states; he doesn’t have 25 per cent — the last time we checked — in more than 16 states. He can’t go anywhere.

“Peter Obi is a Nollywood actor and that’s all he will be. This election is between the APC and PDP because they have the footprint; they have the spread. Ethnicity and religious bigotry will not take you anywhere and that’s what the Labour Party campaign is about.

“We are the only party with a candidate with broad-based support across Nigeria, and by the grace of God, we are going to win.”