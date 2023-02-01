‘You’re A Product Of Nepotism’ — Bashir Ahmad Under Attack Over Comment On Peter Obi

The Special Assistant on Digital Communications to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad has come under heavy criticism after making comments in mockery of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) Peter Obi on social media.

This is coming after Bashir took to the comment section of the former Anambra State governor to mock him over the reported defection of LP’s Bauchi campaign director, Alhassan Bawu, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Peter Obi who had been campaigning in the North, had via his verified Twitter handle shared photos from his campaign rallies in Adamawa and Gombe State, thanking his supporters for their “warm reception and solidarity”.

Reacting to the post, Bashir asked the LP candidate to “do something” about Bawu dumping him for Atiku Abubakar — the PDP presidential candidate.

This action, however, did not sit well with supporters of Peter Obi, who slammed and then asked the presidential aide to direct his question to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose Director of Civil Society of his campaign council dumped and described as physically and mentally unfit to lead Nigeria.

See post and reactions below;