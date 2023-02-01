What Tinubu Said In Calabar During APC Presidential Rally

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has promised that Cross River State would be converted into the tourism hub of Nigeria if he becomes the next President.

Naija News reports that Tinubu made the promise on Tuesday at the APC presidential campaign rally held at the UJ Esuene stadium in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

The APC flagbearer stated that if he is elected as president, he would create prosperity, create jobs and create a much stronger economy for the country.

He said: “We will turn the water surroundings and the Atlantic of Cross River State to be better than Florida.Money will come in; this state will become wonder of tourism in Nigeria. We are promise keepers!

“We mean what we say. When we took over in Lagos, we said what we’ll do in Lagos, and we did it. Today Lagos is exceptionally rich and functional.”

Tinubu, who arrived in Calabar in the company of his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima alongside other party leaders, called on the people of Cross River State not to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He said: “They (PDP) mismanaged the nation’s economy, and privatised assets of the country to themselves and their cronies. Don’t mind them with their lies of 16 years, they cannot even provide electricity to roast corn. They kept lying, electricity that is generated from our hydro, they don’t know how to do it.”

However, Tinubu praised Senator John Owan-Eno and Mary Ekpere for sheathing their swords and working together in unison with other party stakeholders for the victory of the APC at the forthcoming polls.