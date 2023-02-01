Top Deals Completed On January Transfer Deadline Day

The January transfer window closed on January 31 and most clubs across Europe used the transfer deadline day to buy or sell players in a drastic measure.

Below are the top deals that were completed on the January transfer deadline day;

1. Jorginho To Arsenal

One of the biggest deals completed on the January transfer deadline day was Jorginho’s move from Chelsea to Arsenal. The Gunners paid their London rivals £12 million for the services of the Italian midfielder. He will remain at the club for 18 months with an option for a one-year extension.

2. Joao Cancelo To Bayern Munich

Another stunning move was Joao Cancelo’s move from Premier League champions Manchester City to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. The defender moved to Germany on a 6-month loan deal with an option for a permanent deal.

3. Marcel Sabitzer to Manchester United

Within hours after Manchester United confirmed that their midfielder Christian Eriksen is out with an injury, they reached an agreement with Bayern Munich for the services of Marcel Sabitzer who is expected to remain at Old Trafford for the rest of the season.

4. Matt Doherty Released

On the transfer deadline day, Tottenham Hotspur released Matt Doherty. Interestingly, Doherty was able to land a deal with Spanish side Atletico Madrid before the window closed.

5. Pedro Porro To Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur signed Pedro Porro on loan from Sporting Lisbon. The loan deal which is expected to end this summer comes with an obligation to buy for £40m.

6. Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest

Keylor Navas has left Paris Saint Germain in search of regular game time. He signed a loan deal with Nottingham Forest on the January transfer deadline day.

7. Paul Onuachu to Southampton

On the transfer deadline day, Paul Onuachu was able to grab his dream move to the Premier League. Southampton paid an undisclosed fee to acquire the services of the Nigerian international from Genk.

8. Kamaldeen Sulemana

Southampton paid a whopping £22 million for the services of a Ghanaian footballer Kamaldeen Sulemana who is joining the English side from Rennes.

9. Albert Sambi Lokonga to Crystal Palace

Arsenal permitted Albert Sambi Lokonga to leave the club on loan to Premier League rivals, Crystal Palace. He is expected to remain at the club until the end of the season.

10. Djed Spence to Rennes

Djed Spence will spend the rest of the 2022-2023 season at French side Rennes on loan. He is expected back in the Premier League at the end of the season.

11. Felipe to Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest proved how much they needed reinforcements on the January transfer window deadline day by buying Felipe from Atletico Madrid. The transfer fee paid for his services has not been disclosed.