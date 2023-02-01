Tambuwal’s Top Aide Dies After Stampede At PDP’s Rally

Governor Waziri Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has lost one of his top aides after a stampede at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rally.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to Tambuwal on female Education, Hajiya Aishat Maina, died minutes after attending the Presidential rally of Atiku Abubakar, which took place in Sokoto state on Tuesday.

A staff member of the Ministry of Information, who craved anonymity, told Daily Trust that Maina was caught in a stampede that occurred at the exit gate of Giginya Stadium, the venue of the rally.

“A motorcyclist fell down from his bike at the exit way of the stadium, and that caused a serious stampede, with people falling upon one another. She was one of the victims,” the staff said.

Also confirming the report, the Chairman of the Forum of Special Advisers, Ibrahim Magaji Gusau, said the late government aide was rescued and rushed to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, for treatment.

“But unfortunately, she died a few minutes after her admission,” he said

Magaji, who described her as hardworking and energetic, said they were together throughout last night as they were putting the finishing touches to some of the items for the event.

He prayed to Allah to forgive her shortcomings and grant her Jannat ul Firdaus.

Naija News understands that the late Maina was the former chairperson of the National Woman Journalists Association of Nigeria (NAWOJ), Sokoto state chapter.

She was also the former Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal on New Media before being moved to Female Education Board.

She is survived by three children and aged parents.