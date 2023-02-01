Shehu Sani Reveals Why Wike’s G5 Preferred Presidential Candidate Endorsement Will Be Irrelevant

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the former Senator Representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has asserted that the endorsement of the preferred presidential candidate by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and other aggrieved governors might become irrelevant.

Naija News recalls that the G5 Governors have been in a political battle with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over the control of the party and the outcome of the presidential primary election.

As a result, they refused to openly support Atiku for the February election and vowed to announce their candidate in January 2023.

In a post via Twitter, Shehu Sani said the Wike-led G5 governors are playing hard to get and the election is approaching fast, hence, the endorsement might not matter after all.

According to the former lawmakers, their endorsement would soon become irrelevant as voters might have made up their minds about their preferred candidates.

He wrote: “The G5 have been playing hard to get. The clock is ticking. When the masses they control have made up their mind, endorsement will be irrelevant.”

Why Wike Can’t Publicly Declare Support For Tinubu Or Peter Obi

Meanwhile, a member of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) while speaking to Daily Independent on Tuesday, said Governor Wike knows that openly backing a candidate aside Atiku may lead to his suspension by the PDP national leadership as it amounts to anti-party activities.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said: “Wike and his allies are being careful that if they launch out by announcing a presidential candidate, the party’s hammer may fall on them.

“The party is supreme, and if they announce any other presidential candidate, they will be suspended. Forget all what Wike is saying, he is not bigger than the party. He is just one individual and can be sanctioned.

“Just like the party did recently with respect to Ekiti PDP, aside suspending the governors, they can also suspend the candidates they are backing for Senate, House of Representatives.