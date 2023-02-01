‘Sai Obi’ – Sokoto Residents Go Wild At Peter Obi’s Campaign Rally (Videos)

Residents of Sokoto could not contain their excitement as the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, stormed the state for his campaign rally.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, and other members of the party’s presidential campaign team arrived in Sokoto for a rally today, February 1, 2023.

As part of their programme, the team paid a courtesy visit to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III before going to the campaign ground.

Peter Obi has continued to change the narrative that northerners will not vote for an Igbo man or other political party aside from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the videos which emerged online, Sokoto residents were seen showing massive support for the LP flagbearer as they chanted his name, ‘Sai Obi!,Sai Obi!!’.

The residents were also seen jumping and shouting in excitement before the former Governor of Anambra State dropped from his car to join them.

We’re Happy To Hear That You Want To Step Down For Us

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, Kenneth Okonkwo has reacted to a statement by the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The former vice president in an interview with BBC Hausa stated that he is in talks with the presidential candidate of LP, Peter Obi, adding that it was possible that he (Obi) may step down his presidential ambition for him.

Reacting to the statement on Tuesday night, the actor cum politician via his Twitter handle urged the public to disregard the claims of Atiku, adding that the former vice president should be the one to do the honourable thing of stepping down for the LP flag bearer after admitting publicly of using SPVs to siphon Nigeria’s money.