Photos: Ibikunle Amosun Leads ADC Campaign In Ogun

Former Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has led the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship campaign rally in the state ahead of the polls.

Naija News reports that Amosun on Wednesday stormed the Ake Palace Square, the venue of the event to canvass for support for the ADC governorship candidate in the state, Biyi Otegbeye.

The former governor, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and was elected on the party’s platform as a senator hitherto now has made his intentions known that he would be campaigning for Otegbeye.

Amosun was reported earlier to have promised to support the APC flag bearer, Bola Tinubu, for the presidency, but noted he would be supporting the Ogun ADC on the governorship level.

The former governor, who was absent when Tinubu visited the state last week for his campaign, was said to have stolen the show at the ADC campaign flag-off.

Below are some pictures from the event: