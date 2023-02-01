Peter Obi Speaks On Discussion With Atiku, Possible Alliance Against APC

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Gregory Obi, has dismissed reports of any discussion with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over a possible alliance.

Naija News reports that the former vice president in an interview with BBC Hausa stated that he is in talks with the presidential candidate of LP, Peter Obi, adding that it was possible that he (Obi) may step down his presidential ambition for him.

The former Vice President had stated that he doesn’t see the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Obi as a threat to his ambition.

“Although I see no threat in any of them, we are in talks, and the discussion might yield a positive result that will see one of them coming,” Atiku told the interviewer.

Speaking for Peter Obi on Wednesday, the Obi-Datti campaign organisation spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko, said those making the alliance claim are just trying to exploit Obi’s popularity.

He told The PUNCH: “As of yesterday, before we left Numan, there was nothing of such nature. We are busy with campaigns. We are not aware of anything like an alliance.

“I think somebody is just trying to cash out on the Obi-Datti ticket. We are right now campaigning in Sokoto and we will be in Zamfara.”