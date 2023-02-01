PDP Crisis: Atiku Gives Update On Rift With G5 Governors

The People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has given an update on the crisis rocking the main opposition party.

Atiku, in an interview with BBC Hausa service, broadcast on Tuesday, said that the party leadership is still talking with the five aggrieved governors popularly known as G5 Governors and their allies.

The former Vice President argued that the party crisis will definitely not affect his chances in the forthcoming presidential election because the party is satisfied with the elections preparations.

Atiku, however, said elections now is not like in the past when a governor will dictate who to vote for, saying that elections today is in the hands of the voters.

He said, “Each party has its internal crisis, we are still talking with them. Most are neither in PDP nor in other parties and definitely that will not make us loose the election because we are okay with the elections preparations for now.

“Elections now is not like in the past when a governor will dictate who to vote for, elections today is in the hands of the voters.”

That Audio Has Disclosed Nothing New – Atiku Replies Achimugu

The PDP flagbearer has declared that there is nothing new in the corruption allegations levelled against him by his former aide, Michael Achimugu.

The former Vice President said this in an interview with the BBC where he reacted to the trending allegations by Achimugu.

Naija News recalls the former aide in a series of leaked audios posted on the internet had accused Atiku of setting up fake companies and using them to divert government funds to his private pocket while he was in power.

However, the 2023 PDP candidate during the interview with BBC said all corruption allegations against him have been investigated in the past and he wasn’t found wanting.

He, therefore, declared the allegations by Achimugu as nothing new. The PDP candidate also said he is the most investigated person in the country