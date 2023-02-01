Pastor Owing Church Member N3 Million Fakes Obituary

A clergyman identified as Paul Oyewole has allegedly printed and published his own obituary on social media platforms to avoid paying a debt of ₦3 million owed to a church member in Ondo State.

The 43-year-old pastor was arraigned at the Chief Magistrate Court, Ondo Town, Ondo, on charges of fraudulently obtaining ₦3m from one Boyede Emmanuel, with the promise to pay back the money within seven days, a promise he failed to fulfill.

Police Prosecutor, Akao Moremi told the court that Oyewole falsely published his obituary on WhatsApp after he had sent a fake bank alert.

He was also said to have “threatened the complainant on phone, with the intent to intimidate him and also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace, by stripping himself naked in front of the house of the complainant.”

Oyewole has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted N1 million bail with two sureties in like sum.

Hoodlums Attack INEC Office In Anambra

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has witnessed another setback as some yet-to-be-identified gunmen attacked its facility in Anambra State.

The latest attack on the electoral body’s office is coming 24 days before the 2023 presidential election, Naija News reports.

It was gathered that the INEC office in Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra, was raided on Wednesday morning by the hoodlums who reportedly used Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

The assailants reportedly killed a teenager who also attacked a police station in Nnobi, in the same local government area. The state police command revealed in a statement that the boy murdered is a relative of an officer residing in the building.

It was unclear the level of damage at the police station, but Naija News learnt another girl also sustained injury during the attack.

There has been a series of attacks on INEC offices in the face of the 2023 general elections commencing on February 25.

Confirming the latest incident, the state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, said the attack happened at about 1:45 am on Wednesday.

He said that the attackers came in huge numbers, and were ferried to the scenes of the incidents in four Toyota Sienna vehicles.

He added that the command had heavily deployed security personnel around the state to forestall such attacks in other places.