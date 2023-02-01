Ortom Slams Lamido Sanusi Over Nasarawa Air Strike, Tells Him To Face His Business

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has slammed the former governor Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Lamido Sanusi, over the recent air strike in Nasarawa that got several herdsmen killed.

Below is the full statement:

WE’LL NOT TAKE INSTRUCTIONS FROM A DEPOSED EMIR, ORTOM TELLS SANUSI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has cautioned the deposed Emir of Kano State, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi to restrain himself from meddling in the affairs of the State.

He advised the Alhaji Sanusi to instead, face the court litigations surrounding his dethronement.

The Governor spoke Tuesday, January 31st, 2023 at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi while inaugurating the Benue Sexual Assault Referral Centre, known as DOHAPITU Clinic.

Governor Ortom wondered why as educated and exposed as the dethroned Emir was, he would resort to telling lies about an elected personality like himself just to suit his purpose.

The deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi had in a recent video which went viral, made a futile attempt at dragging the name of the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom to the unfortunate incident in Nassarawa state where some persons alleged to be Fulani herdsmen were killed in an air strike attack, the source of which is still a subject of an investigation by relevant authorities.

In the video which to all intent and purpose, like others from similar sources, was aimed at profiling Governor Ortom before the Fulani race, the deposed Emir called on the Benue governor to learn from his brother governors on how to manage the diversity in his state, citing the governor of Plateau state as his model.

The Governor said while he does not intend to join issues with the deposed Emir because of the sacredness with which he holds human lives, he maintained that the anti-open grazing law which the deposed Emir made reference to in the video is a law that was validly passed by the state Benue State House of Assembly which prescribed penalties against its violations.

He said the Benue state government or indeed the governor does not have the capacity to deploy a drone or any military assets in any part of the country.

According to the Governor, “at the appropriate time, I will formally respond to that evil presentation to Mr President against me. I will talk about my story and expose the evil that is going on orchestrated by those that are perceived to be educated and prominent and supposed to be leaders.”

Governor Ortom said he found it strange that Alhaji Sanusi would advise him to Govern Benue like his Plateau State counterpart, saying he was “elected by the people of Benue State and my allegiance is to Benue State people, not to any man in Kano.”

Governor Ortom pointed out that the law prohibiting open grazing in Benue State which Alhaji Sanusi was against “is not in conflict with the constitution of Nigeria so nobody can stop us from enforcing the rights and practice of the law.”

On the Benue Sexual Assault Referral Centre, the Governor expressed optimism that it would be able to address all the issues confronting victims of rape in the state in order to give them justice.

He commended his wife, Dr Eunice Ortom and those whose assistance ensured the establishment of the centre and assured that his Government would not relent in supporting programmes in the health sector.

Wife of the Governor, Dr Eunice Ortom, represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Tabitha Igirgi said the compelling need to give victims of rape hope for a better life drove her passion for the establishment of the centre.

The Coordinator, Benue Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Dr Laadi Swende said the centre would among other things provide emergency care services, offer family planning and prevention for sexually transmitted infections to victims of rape.

Dr Swende pointed out that the centre was open to partnership from private organisations and good-spirited individuals to enable it operate twenty hours thanked the State Government for providing the funding for its establishment.

Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Joseph Ngbea and Chief Medical Director, Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Professor Terrumun Swende in their goodwill messages appreciated Governor Ortom and his wife for their achievements in the health sector.

Nathaniel Ikyur

Chief Press Secretary

January 31st, 2023