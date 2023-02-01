‘Only Tinubu’s Win Can Guarantee APC’s Survival Beyond 2023’

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State, Abdullahi Jalo, has said only a win in the forthcoming elections can guarantee the survival of the ruling party beyond 2023.

In an interview with Vanguard on Tuesday, Jalo said the 2023 elections were more than just another election and is also about the continuation of the good legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari

He said all party members should set aside their differences and must ensure the party’s flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wins the Presidential election because the survival of the APC depends on it.

Jalo, therefore, expressed confidence that Tinubu has all it takes to take Nigeria to the next level if elected to succeed President Buhari.

He said, “This election is more than just an election, it is also about the continuation of the good legacies of the President Muhamadu Buhari administration and the survival of the All Progressives Congress, as a political party.

“The APC as a political party may not survive if we don’t work hard to return the support and sacrifice made by Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu to help build our great party from scratch to become the winning vehicle the APC has become.

“It is even more so for those of us from the north we cannot afford to betray Tinubu who has supported us long before 2015. Without his support, it would have been difficult for us to beat the Peoples Democratic Party for Buhari to become President.“