‘My Genius’ – Lateef Adedimeji’s Wife Celebrates Actor On Birthday

Popular Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji on Wednesday turned a new age and his actress wife, Adebimpe took to her Instagram to celebrate the actor.

The actor, who recently went down memory to share his humble beginnings via his Instagram, shared dapper looking photos of himself, announcing his birthday.

He wrote: “Even when I don’t understand it. I just trust God to fix it. God has been merciful, may his name be praised.

“Happy birthday to you AbdulLateef.”

The actor’s wife, Adebimpe also shared a picture of herself and her husband on her Instagram page, accompanied by a heartwarming birthday message.

She captioned the photo, “Hey HubStar, its officially your birthday in naija 🥰 Happy birthday to the best in everything. I call him my genius. My fav in every way. Love you my Superstar.”

The couple married in a star-studded ceremony on December 22, 2021.

I Was Ridiculed, Told Acting Wasn’t For Me- Lateef Adedimeji

Meanwhile, Lateef recently reflected on his humble beginning as an actor in the entertainment industry.

The actor in a long post on Instagram encouraged his fans not to give up on their dreams no matter how difficult the journey becomes.

Reflecting on days he skipped classes to pursue his acting dreams, Lateef said, he sometimes had to borrow money to go to a movie set, and at some point begged friends for clothes to wear as he was not getting paid which resulted in his begging for survival.

He added that when he graduated from the university, he got several rejections, and was ridiculed and bullied for choosing to become an actor.

He stressed that there were times he almost gave up on himself and his career and had to cry endlessly due to the hardship and struggle.