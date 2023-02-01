More Trouble For Peter Obi As Campaign Director Resigns

Ahead of the upcoming presidential election, the Campaign Director of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi in Bauchi State, Alhassan Bawu, has left the party.

Naija News reports that Bawu dumped the LP for the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bawu, who defected to the PDP with other officials of the party in the Northeast, blamed the lack of LP structure at the State, local and ward levels for the decision.

Announcing his defection in Bauchi on Tuesday, he said: “The LP is not strong and won’t be able to win a single seat in the region.’’

“We don’t want to waste our votes and we want to use this time to mobilize votes to who can win the election,” he added.

He said all the chairmen of the party, state and zonal officers as well as national officers from the zone have defected to support the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The presidential ambition of Peter Obi, has suffered a massive setback after the LP presidential campaign spokesperson for Northeast, Muhammad Pantami, and other officials defected to the PDP.

Naija News reports that Pantami and other top officials of the Obi-Datti campaign announced their defection at a press conference on Tuesday.

The former Labour Party chieftains publicly declared their support for the PDP’s presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The LP chieftains accused Peter Obi and the party of tribalism, godfatherism, and lack of internal democracy.

Pantami said: “Based on the aforementioned issues raised, we the leaders, and stakeholders of about four million voters in the North East states of Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi Gombe, and Borno, resolved to quit from the LP and resolved to declare our full support to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.”

According to him, the mainstream political decisions of the party and the presidential campaign council are tilted towards a particular region, the southern part of the country, thereby sideling northerners.