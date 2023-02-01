Kwankwaso: NNPP Speaks On Discussion With Atiku Over Consensus Northern Candidate

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has reacted to claims that its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is discussing with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, over a consensus northern candidate.

Naija News earlier reported that Atiku on Tuesday during an interview with BBC disclosed that he is in talks with Kwankwaso, for possible support.

However, NNPP national chairperson, Rufa’i Alkali, during a media briefing in Abuja on Wednesday said Atiku should shelve his presidential bid for Kwankwaso.

According to him, the claim that Abubakar is in talks with his party so he could be the consensus northern candidate is false.

Alkali said Kwankwaso has justified his position as a forerunner in the 2023 election and the former vice president should not go so low to impose himself on Nigerians.

He also noted that NNPP has disassociated itself from Atiku’s antics and he should consider stepping down for Kwankwaso.

Alkali said: “We have been inundated with calls from across the country. We have no engagement with Atiku Abubakar on any level.

“Rabiu Kwankwaso is one person that has justified his position as a forerunner in this election. Atiku should not go so low to impose himself on Nigerians.

“What will someone want to offer in northern Nigeria, if not Kwankwaso since they are talking about northern Nigeria now? The NNPP fully dissociates itself from the antics of Atiku Abubakar. We want Atiku Abubakar to step down for Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“It will be a great mistake and tragedy to allow APC to continue with governance in Nigeria. If people are in doubt, let them go and think again.

“It is also a tragedy to allow some of these people who caused most of these problems to come back again. The parties have taken their presidential candidates to court – this is what we have called mutually assured destruction.”