Katsina APC Chieftain Rejects Tinubu, Dumps Ruling Party

Hon. Mamuda Lawal Musawa, a chieftain of the Katsina State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has dumped the ruling party.

Naija News reports that Mamuda, a property development guru and CEO of Zamani Estates and Properties Development Ltd also rejected his appointment into Jagaban/Shettima Northwest Ambassadors’ as well as that of Dikko/Jobe 2023 Campaign Council.

Giving reasons for leaving the ruling party, the property development guru cited the imposition of candidate and refusal of the party to conduct primary election on 27th May, 2022, for Musawa/Matazu Federal Constituency.

In his letter of resignation addressed to the APC Musawa Ward Chairman, he said his decision is with effect from January 31, 2023.

Mamuda, a two-time House of Representatives Aspirants, also held many political appointments in the past.

He was a former member, National Advisory Council for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and also a former council member for the re-election of Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

Mamuda resignation is coming hours after three House of Representatives members of the APC also dumped the party to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State.

The lawmakers dumped the ruling party for PDP after meeting with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Sokoto State on Sunday night.

According to Premium Times, Atiku’s meeting with the lawmakers was confirmed by two top aides of an ex-secretary to the Government of Katsina State, Mustapha Inuwa.

The lawmakers, who dumped APC, are Hamza Dalhatu (Rimi/Charanci/Batagarawa constituency), Salisu Iro (Katsina constituency) and Ahmad Dayyabu (Danmusa/Batsari/Safana constituency).

Two businessmen, owners of NAK Enterprises, Bilyaminu Funtua and Kabir Kabir–Bilya, who were also prominent members of the APC also dumped the party.

The three lawmakers had failed in their bid to secure a return ticket to the National Assembly in the primary of APC.