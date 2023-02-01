Kaduna: APC Has Put The State In A Pitiable Condition – Buhari’s in-law, Shaaban Fumes

Shaaban who is contesting for the governorship position in the State on the platform of the African Democratic Party (ADP), promised to rebuild the state if voted into power.

He condemned the APC government, adding that Kaduna is now in a pitiable state due to their governance.

Speaking in Kaduna during the campaign rally held at Tashan Yari, in Makarfi Local Government Area of state, the former House of Representatives member pledged his support to youth and women empowerment, agricultural revival, and above all, reuniting the people if elected into office.

The state party chairman of the party and other speakers, in their remarks, described the ADP as the game changer to APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urging the people to vote for Shaaban as the only solution to their problems.

Sha’aban, who was a founding member of the APC in Kaduna, and had resigned from the ruling party after losing the governorship primary election in May 2022, stated that the ruling party had “little or no regard for human lives, social integration, and the rule of law.”