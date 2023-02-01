Gunmen Attack Another INEC Office Ahead Of Presidential Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has witnessed another setback as some yet-to-be-identified gunmen attacked its facility in Anambra State.

The latest attack on the electoral body’s office is coming 24 days before the 2023 presidential election, Naija News reports.

It was gathered that the INEC office in Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra, was raided on Wednesday morning by the hoodlums who reportedly used Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

The assailants reportedly killed a teenager who also attacked a police station in Nnobi, in the same local government area. The state police command revealed in a statement that the boy murdered is a relative of an officer residing in the building.

It was unclear the level of damage at the police station, but Naija News learnt another girl also sustained injury during the attack.

There has been a series of attacks on INEC offices in the face of the 2023 general elections commencing on February 25.

Confirming the latest incident, the state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, said the attack happened at about 1:45 am on Wednesday.

He said that the attackers came in huge numbers, and were ferried to the scenes of the incidents in four Toyota Sienna vehicles.

He added that the command had heavily deployed security personnel around the state to forestall such attacks in other places.

The police statement read: “Anambra State Police Command today, 1/2/2023 has reinforced security deployment in the state, following an attack on the INEC office in Idemili South, Ojoto and Nnobi Police Station.

“The hoodlums came in their numbers by 1:45 am today 1/2/2023, with four unmarked Sienna vehicles armed with IEDs, petrol bombs and other explosives.

“They invaded the INEC office, the Police Station and the residential building in the station. Unfortunately, one boy aged 16 years a relative of a serving policeman in the station was murdered by the armed men, while the other, a female aged 15 years old sustained a gunshot injury. She has been taken to the hospital where she is receiving treatment.”