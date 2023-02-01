Jubilation As Mercy Chinwo Sparks Pregnancy Speculations With New Look (Photo)

Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has sparked pregnancy talks from fans and followers as they stormed her comment section with congratulatory messages.

Naija News reports that the ‘Excess Love’ crooner took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself as she teases men who tell their wives that every day is Valentine’s day.

With Valentine’s day approaching, Mercy advises wives not to fall for men’s tricks, insinuating that they deserve a special treat on the day.

She wrote: “Someone’s husband is about to tell the wife that everyday is Valentine. My dear sister don’t fall for it oh. My dear sister be wise, I repeat be wise.”

In the photo that accompanied the post, Mercy seemed to have a change of look and protruding stomach.

However, many followers ignored the post and focused on her new look as they stormed the comment section with congratulatory messages.

sefi_oma wrote: “You are already carrying a blessing inside of you, congratulations in advance”

sharon_empire50 wrote: “Omo mercy don get belle I can see it already her nose don dey wide”

bigaunty_wears wrote: “Congratulations you are pregnant”

real__ogo wrote: “You wan confuse us with your oversized jacket but we have double eyes congratulations nwanyioma”

sharon_empire50 wrote: “yes her stomach she is actually wearing a big cloth to cover it”

ms__tee__s wrote: “womb watcher.. leave people private business alone.”

chizzysamuels wrote: “She is pregnant, Nne it’s very obvious oo”

larabasarahadamu wrote: “I tout I was the only one that noticed she is pregnant…congratulations to her”

sandra__billion wrote: “Congratulations our baby will soon be here”