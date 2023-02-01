INEC Confirms Attack On Anambra Office, Says Elections Will Proceed

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) has reacted to the attack on its facility in Anambra State.

Naija News earlier reported that the INEC office in Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra, was raided on Wednesday morning by the hoodlums who reportedly used Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

The assailants reportedly killed a teenager who also attacked a police station in Nnobi, in the same local government area.

The state police command revealed in a statement that the boy murdered is a relative of an officer residing in the building.

Confirming the incident, INEC’s national commissioner and chairman, the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye in a statement disclosed that over 729 ballot boxes and 256 election bags were destroyed.

Okoye added that uncollected Permanent Voter’s Cards kept in a fireproof cabinet were not affected by the fire.

The statement partly reads: “Amongst the items lost to the inferno are 729 ballot boxes, 243 voting cubicles, 256 election bags, 11 megaphones, 1 electric power generator and large quantities of indelible ink and liquid guns.

“However, uncollected Permanent Voter’s Card’s (PVCs ) kept in the fireproof cabinet were not affected by the inferno. Similarly, no sensitive materials have been delivered to the LGA Offices.

“The electoral body assured the people of the Idemili South that contingency arrangement will be made to replace the materials that were destroyed.”