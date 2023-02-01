If You Don’t Do Your Job, We Will Take Over From You – Wike Threatens Rivers Police Command

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has accused the State Police Command of supporting some persons in the state to disobey the law and perpetuate violence.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally at Elekahia in Port Harcourt, Governor Wike however called on the Police Command to do its job or face being replaced.

The Governor said if the Police fail in its constitutional duties, then the Rivers State neighbourhood watch would be mobilized to replace them.

He said: “And this is what I want to tell The Police, Rivers State Command you are the one supporting them to disobey the law to cause violence.”

“If you don’t want to do your duty let us know, and I will release our neighborhood watch. If you don’t do your work we will take over your work from you.”

Don’t Be Intimidated

Speaking further, Wike called on the Police Commissioner in the state, Okon Effiong not to be intimidated or scared in doing what is right as according to him, indecisiveness won’t save anybody.

“You cannot support people who are breaking the law, you know the truth of the matter, and you are scared so they don’t transfer you.

“Your duty is not supposed to be permanent as security personnel you can be sent anywhere any day, But your indecisiveness will not save you. Do your work and don’t be intimidated.”

“They forget how they used the military, was it not here they used the military to carry ballot papers, they forget how the military occupied all the collation centres to take all the materials,” the Governor said.