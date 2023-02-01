I Had Crooked Teeth And Eczema – Beverly Naya Discloses How She Was Bullied For Her Looks

Popular Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya has disclosed how she was bullied as a child.

The thespian in an interview with Chude Jidenowo stated that bullying greatly affected her as a schoolgirl.

Naya explained that she got trolled for being an ugly duckling and also for being beautiful.

The actress said she was often attacked verbally and physically by her colleagues for her physical features even at age 16.

According to her, she was not beautiful as a child because of some skin conditions and also crooked teeth.

The actress said when she later became beautiful, she was also trolled for her look.

She said, “In my formative years, I was always getting bullied for one thing or the other.

“No no matter what school I was in, I always felt like there was always going to be something that I was going to get attacked for.

“So, when I was younger, I was an ugly duckling. I wasn’t cute. I don’t care what my mom says.

“I was not a cute kid. I had crooked teeth and eczema. I just didn’t look good as far as I was concerned. And as far as people around me were concerned.

“I used to get called ‘snakeskin, buck teeth, light bulb head, football legs’. Just different kinds of stuff and then I just blossomed. My skin cleared, I got braces, and I just kind of blossomed.

“And I started to kind of feel beautiful for the first time in my life around 16. I think I probably was owning it a bit too much for some people in my school. I got bullied for that and it really broke me.

“I was like ‘look, I can’t win’. When I was younger, I was getting bullied for being ugly and unattractive.

“And now I finally feel like I’m beautiful and I’m trying to own it, that’s now the problem. I’m now getting bullied for that. So, I got ganged up on and ended up with a black eye, and a chipped tooth, on the same day.”